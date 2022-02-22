Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Takes Position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 104.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 367.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emfo LLC lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 111.9% during the 3rd quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 947 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

RGA opened at $115.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $94.32 and a 1 year high of $134.93. The firm has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.26.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($1.39). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 3.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.68%.

In other news, CEO Alka Gautam sold 858 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total value of $94,422.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

