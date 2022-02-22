PointsBet Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:PBTHF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

PointsBet Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:PBTHF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PointsBet from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of PointsBet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of PointsBet in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of PointsBet stock opened at $3.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.31 and a 200 day moving average of $6.04. PointsBet has a fifty-two week low of $3.28 and a fifty-two week high of $13.25.

PointsBet Holdings Limited provides sports and racing betting products and services through its cloud-based technology platform in Australia and New Jersey. The company operates through Australian Trading, Technology, and United States segments. It also engages in the provision of marketing and gaming support services, as well as in the retail sports betting and software development activities.

