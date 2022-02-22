Polymetal International (LON:POLY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1,010.50

Polymetal International plc (LON:POLY) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,010.50 ($13.74) and last traded at GBX 1,017 ($13.83), with a volume of 783562 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,070.50 ($14.56).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on POLY shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($19.04) price target on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($20.40) price target on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Polymetal International from GBX 1,650 ($22.44) to GBX 1,400 ($19.04) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Polymetal International from GBX 1,200 ($16.32) to GBX 1,170 ($15.91) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($17.00) price target on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,361.67 ($18.52).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.98, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.84 billion and a PE ratio of 6.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,188.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,328.14.

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

