Poolz Finance (POOLZ) Market Capitalization Tops $11.14 Million

Poolz Finance (CURRENCY:POOLZ) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. One Poolz Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $3.63 or 0.00009558 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Poolz Finance has traded 25.7% lower against the US dollar. Poolz Finance has a market capitalization of $11.14 million and approximately $709,771.00 worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002635 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00042896 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,610.13 or 0.06872363 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,923.58 or 0.99851072 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00046551 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003233 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00049897 BTC.

Poolz Finance Coin Profile

Poolz Finance’s genesis date was January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 4,992,280 coins and its circulating supply is 3,068,326 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

