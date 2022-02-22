Porch Group (PRCH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect Porch Group to post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ PRCH opened at $8.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.08. Porch Group has a 12 month low of $7.97 and a 12 month high of $27.50.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Porch Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Porch Group in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on Porch Group in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Porch Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.54.

In related news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $84,285.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,500 shares of company stock worth $237,925. 19.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRCH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Porch Group by 120.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,043,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,270,000 after buying an additional 570,022 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Porch Group in the fourth quarter worth $4,652,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Porch Group by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,900,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,635,000 after purchasing an additional 178,982 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Porch Group by 218.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 248,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,389,000 after purchasing an additional 170,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Porch Group in the fourth quarter worth $2,551,000. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Porch Group

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

