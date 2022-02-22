Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Shares Acquired by Man Group plc

Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,761 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $4,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in POWI. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 65.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 59.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on POWI shares. Susquehanna raised Power Integrations from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Power Integrations from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Power Integrations presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.67.

In related news, VP Clifford Walker sold 638 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total value of $50,969.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 23,744 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.72, for a total value of $2,011,591.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,492 shares of company stock valued at $3,743,040. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

POWI opened at $89.64 on Tuesday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.50 and a 52 week high of $110.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.29 and a beta of 0.95.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 22.16%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.29%.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI).

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.