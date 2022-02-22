ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.45 EPS

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The insurance provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.45, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ProAssurance had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 3.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share.

NYSE PRA traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.51. The company had a trading volume of 202,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,491. ProAssurance has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.35.

Get ProAssurance alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.55%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRA. State Street Corp raised its stake in ProAssurance by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,846,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,810,000 after acquiring an additional 25,268 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of ProAssurance by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 589,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,017,000 after buying an additional 17,701 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 291,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,365,000 after acquiring an additional 75,441 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in ProAssurance by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 251,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,358,000 after purchasing an additional 30,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ProAssurance by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 222,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,064,000 after purchasing an additional 69,297 shares during the period. 82.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ProAssurance Company Profile

ProAssurance Corp. is a holding company. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, Lloyd’s Syndicate, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance and Corporate. The Specialty Property and Casualty segment includes professional liability business and medical technology and life sciences business.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProAssurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProAssurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.