ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.45 EPS

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The insurance provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.45, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ProAssurance had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 3.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share.
NYSE PRA traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.51. The company had a trading volume of 202,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,491. ProAssurance has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.35.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.55%.
ProAssurance Company Profile
ProAssurance Corp. is a holding company. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, Lloyd’s Syndicate, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance and Corporate. The Specialty Property and Casualty segment includes professional liability business and medical technology and life sciences business.
