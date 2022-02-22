Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) Receives $104.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $104.00.

Several brokerages have commented on PCOR. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Procore Technologies to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Procore Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Procore Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

PCOR stock opened at $64.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.63. Procore Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $56.00 and a fifty-two week high of $108.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

In other news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 1,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $159,210.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Patricia L. Wadors sold 27,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $2,245,520.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 123,637 shares of company stock worth $10,026,046.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.