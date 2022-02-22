Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.21 million. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 50.62% and a negative return on equity of 51.13%. The business’s revenue was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Procore Technologies updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Procore Technologies stock traded down $1.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.88. 1,343,712 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 858,127. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.74. Procore Technologies has a 52-week low of $56.00 and a 52-week high of $108.75.

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

In other Procore Technologies news, insider Patricia L. Wadors sold 27,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $2,245,520.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 1,979 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $159,210.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 123,637 shares of company stock valued at $10,026,046.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Procore Technologies during the second quarter worth about $36,657,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $761,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 4,035.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after acquiring an additional 28,451 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,265,000. 76.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Procore Technologies to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Procore Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Procore Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.00.

About Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.