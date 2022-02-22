PROG (NYSE:PRG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $35.22

PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $35.22 and last traded at $35.80, with a volume of 4181 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.02.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on PROG from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of PROG from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PROG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of PROG from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of PROG from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.80.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.90.
About PROG (NYSE:PRG)
PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PROG (PRG)
- Institutions Shed Macy’s … Too Soon
- Tyson Foods Stock is Clucking Ahead
- Home Depot Could Shed Another 17% Before Hitting Bottom
- MarketBeat Podcast – This Sector is Getting Ready to Blast Off
- 3 Defense Stocks to Own During Geopolitical Strife
Receive News & Ratings for PROG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.