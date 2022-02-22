ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) Trading 4.7% Higher

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY)’s stock price traded up 4.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.80 and last traded at $17.80. 6,823,878 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 93,084,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.17.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raffles Associates LP bought a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,864,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the fourth quarter worth $124,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 509.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 172,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 143,937 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the fourth quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 171.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 7,213 shares during the period.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

