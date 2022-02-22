ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $3.57

Shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.57 and last traded at $3.60, with a volume of 15896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.74.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PBSFY shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €18.00 ($20.45) to €14.00 ($15.91) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ProSiebenSat.1 Media has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.48.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE is a mass media and digital company. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment, Dating, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment represents the company’s business with focus on the Seven.One Entertainment Group, which provides multi-platform digital media to audiences in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland.

