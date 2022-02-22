Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Protagonist Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.00.

Shares of PTGX stock opened at $24.85 on Friday. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.80 and a 52-week high of $50.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.80.

In other news, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $482,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 279.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,387,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,743,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232,100 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL boosted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,901,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,139,000 after purchasing an additional 147,664 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,199,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,695,000 after purchasing an additional 158,955 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,571,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,948,000 after acquiring an additional 557,591 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson & Johnson bought a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,400,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

