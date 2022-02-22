Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Proto Labs, Inc. is an online and technology-enabled quick-turn manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production. It produces CNC machined and injection molded plastic parts. Proto Labs targets their services to product developers who use three-dimensional computer-aided design to develop products across a diverse range of end-markets. The Company has locations in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, Italy, France, and Spain. Proto Labs, Inc. is headquartered in Maple Plain, Minnesota. “

Separately, Benchmark downgraded shares of Proto Labs from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Proto Labs presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.50.

NYSE PRLB opened at $56.07 on Friday. Proto Labs has a 1-year low of $45.63 and a 1-year high of $180.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.85 and a 200-day moving average of $61.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.62 and a beta of 1.50.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $123.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.91 million. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Proto Labs will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Arthur R. Baker III bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.21 per share, for a total transaction of $492,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert Bodor bought 3,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.87 per share, for a total transaction of $150,216.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRLB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,584,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $305,352,000 after purchasing an additional 98,243 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Proto Labs by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,900,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $266,224,000 after acquiring an additional 7,998 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its holdings in Proto Labs by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,791,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,016,000 after acquiring an additional 609,720 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Proto Labs by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 998,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,248,000 after purchasing an additional 81,223 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 515,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,495,000 after buying an additional 53,216 shares during the last quarter.

Proto Labs, Inc engages in the digital manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

