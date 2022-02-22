Proton (XPR) Price Down 26% This Week

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 22nd. Proton has a total market cap of $94.98 million and approximately $5.23 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Proton has traded 26% lower against the US dollar. One Proton coin can currently be bought for about $0.0100 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003828 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001029 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00036664 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.76 or 0.00108639 BTC.

About Proton

Proton (CRYPTO:XPR) is a coin. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 12,392,274,652 coins and its circulating supply is 9,484,325,689 coins. The official website for Proton is www.protonchain.com . Proton’s official message board is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817 . The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/ProtonChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps. “

Proton Coin Trading

