Prudential (LON:PRU) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Prudential plc (LON:PRU)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 1,680 to GBX 1,640. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. Prudential traded as low as GBX 1,143 ($15.54) and last traded at GBX 1,146 ($15.59), with a volume of 955470 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,159.50 ($15.77).

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PRU. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,761 ($23.95) price objective on Prudential in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays set a GBX 1,719 ($23.38) target price on Prudential in a report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,720 ($23.39) target price on Prudential in a report on Friday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,550 ($21.08) target price on shares of Prudential in a report on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,740.25 ($23.67).

Get Prudential alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.43, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,259.52 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,376.43. The firm has a market capitalization of £31.50 billion and a PE ratio of -16.79.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.