Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Buys New Stake in RH (NYSE:RH)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of RH (NYSE:RH) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RH. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of RH by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in RH by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,536,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its position in RH by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in RH by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in RH by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.49% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $685.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of RH from $760.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of RH from $766.00 to $668.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of RH from $800.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, RH currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $714.14.
RH (NYSE:RH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.68 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.82 million. RH had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 104.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that RH will post 26.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
RH Profile
RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.
