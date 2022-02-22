Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Has $441,000 Stock Holdings in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. cut its holdings in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) by 65.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,507 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Lemonade were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Lemonade by 705.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Lemonade in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Lemonade by 30.5% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its stake in shares of Lemonade by 18.9% in the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lemonade by 30.4% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.52% of the company’s stock.

LMND has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Lemonade in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $84.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lemonade from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lemonade has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

NYSE:LMND opened at $26.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 1.96. Lemonade, Inc. has a one year low of $25.83 and a one year high of $153.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.02.

In other Lemonade news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 10,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $348,247.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

