Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Increases Holdings in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 80.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,097 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,097 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 236.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 97,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 68,144 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in Cinemark during the third quarter worth $1,464,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Cinemark by 38.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 182,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,497,000 after buying an additional 50,214 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Cinemark by 320.6% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 639,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,277,000 after buying an additional 487,145 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Cinemark by 114.8% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 588,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,301,000 after buying an additional 314,369 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNK opened at $17.51 on Tuesday. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.37 and a 12 month high of $26.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 2.37.

In other news, EVP Michael Cavalier sold 8,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total transaction of $145,542.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CNK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cinemark from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cinemark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.70.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

