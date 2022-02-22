Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Sells 11,057 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 70.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,057 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPG. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 56.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,402,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $574,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590,556 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 6.0% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 22,072,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,869,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,778 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 460.0% during the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 700,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,336,000 after acquiring an additional 575,000 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the second quarter valued at $65,828,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the third quarter valued at about $65,275,000. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Simon Property Group stock opened at $140.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.50. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.12 and a 1 year high of $171.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $151.32 and a 200-day moving average of $146.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 53.12% and a net margin of 41.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 106.97%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SPG shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Compass Point lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $141.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.82.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

