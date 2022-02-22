Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Sells 224,105 Shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) by 93.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 224,105 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in CEVA were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CEVA by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,369,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $112,092,000 after buying an additional 57,502 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in CEVA by 2.1% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 858,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,642,000 after buying an additional 17,832 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in CEVA by 2.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 592,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,028,000 after buying an additional 16,694 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its holdings in CEVA by 12.1% during the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 434,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,572,000 after buying an additional 47,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CEVA by 0.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 385,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,443,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CEVA stock opened at $40.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.37. CEVA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.45 and a 52-week high of $73.97. The firm has a market cap of $922.18 million, a PE ratio of 4,014.00, a P/E/G ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.06.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. CEVA had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 0.32%. The business had revenue of $34.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. CEVA’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CEVA, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised CEVA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.83.

In related news, EVP Issachar Ohana sold 9,338 shares of CEVA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $429,548.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CEVA, Inc engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence.

