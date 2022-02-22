PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) Shares Bought by Sylebra Capital Ltd

Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its position in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,787,099 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 443,646 shares during the period. PureCycle Technologies accounts for approximately 5.3% of Sylebra Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Sylebra Capital Ltd owned 0.15% of PureCycle Technologies worth $236,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in PureCycle Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $547,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in PureCycle Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,710,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in PureCycle Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $774,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in PureCycle Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the second quarter worth about $202,000. 44.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PCT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PureCycle Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on PureCycle Technologies from $48.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PureCycle Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.82.

NYSE:PCT traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.00. The stock had a trading volume of 12,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,368. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.62. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.94 and a 52 week high of $35.75.

PureCycle Technologies Profile

PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

