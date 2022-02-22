Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Kadant Inc. Issued By DA Davidson (NYSE:KAI)

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Kadant in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, February 18th. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.07 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Kadant’s FY2022 earnings at $8.72 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.37 EPS.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $218.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.09 million. Kadant had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on KAI. Barrington Research upped their price target on Kadant from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

NYSE:KAI opened at $199.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65 and a beta of 1.28. Kadant has a 1-year low of $150.13 and a 1-year high of $240.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $214.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.05.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KAI. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kadant during the third quarter worth about $1,021,000. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kadant by 2.1% in the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 60,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,290,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Kadant by 3.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 475,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,676,000 after buying an additional 15,874 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Kadant by 33.7% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Kadant by 1.7% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 43,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,977,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. 97.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Kadant news, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total value of $57,133.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.89, for a total transaction of $163,428.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,573 shares of company stock valued at $563,579 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kadant, Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The company’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

