Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Akamai Technologies, Inc. Reduced by KeyCorp (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 16th. KeyCorp analyst T. Blakey now expects that the technology infrastructure company will post earnings per share of $1.16 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.19. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Akamai Technologies’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.84 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.33 EPS.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.07. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 17.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share.

AKAM has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.55.

AKAM stock opened at $100.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.54. Akamai Technologies has a 52 week low of $92.64 and a 52 week high of $120.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.19.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AKAM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 30,207 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $3,522,000 after buying an additional 3,518 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,016 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 21,827 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 37,194 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $4,337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 738,734 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $86,137,000 after acquiring an additional 17,954 shares during the period. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 925 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.23, for a total transaction of $102,887.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.67, for a total transaction of $319,209.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,161 shares of company stock valued at $590,877 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Akamai Technologies announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.80 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology infrastructure company to purchase up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.