Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for AppLovin Co. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:APP)

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of AppLovin in a research note issued on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial analyst Y. Squali now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.47) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.16. Truist Financial also issued estimates for AppLovin’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.28 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.15 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.09 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on APP. Cannonball Research assumed coverage on AppLovin in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on AppLovin from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on AppLovin from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on AppLovin in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AppLovin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.13.

APP opened at $63.77 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.50. AppLovin has a twelve month low of $49.41 and a twelve month high of $116.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market cap of $23.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 911.13.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $793.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.38 million. AppLovin had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 2.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In other AppLovin news, major shareholder Denali Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 8,410,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total value of $677,089,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total value of $1,610,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,620,000 shares of company stock worth $693,996,200 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APP. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 1,951.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.42% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

