Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Allegheny Technologies Incorporated Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:ATI)

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Allegheny Technologies in a research note issued on Friday, February 18th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst R. Safran now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.18. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Allegheny Technologies’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.78.

Shares of NYSE:ATI opened at $23.97 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.64 and a beta of 1.51. Allegheny Technologies has a one year low of $13.85 and a one year high of $25.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $765.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.20 million. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Allegheny Technologies by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 103,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 6,213 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Allegheny Technologies by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 591,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,327,000 after buying an additional 77,264 shares during the period. Jade Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Allegheny Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $915,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 152.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 33,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 20,460 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 28,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,973 shares during the period.

Allegheny Technologies announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

