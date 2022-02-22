Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Generac Holdings Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:GNRC)

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) – Equities research analysts at William Blair raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Generac in a research note issued on Thursday, February 17th. William Blair analyst B. Drab now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $2.81 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.72. William Blair also issued estimates for Generac’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.13 EPS.

GNRC has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Generac from $575.00 to $556.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Generac to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Generac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $318.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Generac from $520.00 to $463.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $467.78.

NYSE:GNRC opened at $294.76 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $310.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $387.88. The company has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a PE ratio of 35.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Generac has a 1-year low of $251.74 and a 1-year high of $524.31.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Generac had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The company’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Generac by 0.6% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Generac by 2.6% during the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Generac by 5.6% during the third quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Generac by 2.6% during the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA lifted its position in shares of Generac by 22.1% during the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.88, for a total transaction of $2,114,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

