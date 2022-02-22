Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Lifted by KeyCorp

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the oil and gas development company will post earnings of $5.36 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $5.31. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q3 2022 earnings at $5.83 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $6.02 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $23.76 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $5.85 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $5.88 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $6.51 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $6.87 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $26.50 EPS.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $208.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $256.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $214.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.50.

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $233.38 on Monday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $131.81 and a fifty-two week high of $237.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $56.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.81.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.53. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PXD. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 38,054 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $6,185,000 after buying an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,581 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after buying an additional 7,076 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,688,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 51,333 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $8,343,000 after buying an additional 8,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 41,152 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $6,688,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total transaction of $1,489,382.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.77%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.