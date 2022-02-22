Quark Price Down 10.4% Over Last Week (QRK)

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. One Quark coin can currently be bought for about $0.0092 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Quark has traded down 10.4% against the dollar. Quark has a total market capitalization of $2.57 million and approximately $69,224.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006107 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Quark

Quark (QRK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 278,299,904 coins. The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Quark is www.qrknet.info . The official message board for Quark is www.quarktalk.cc . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

Quark Coin Trading

