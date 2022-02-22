QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on QUIK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QuickLogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 22nd. Roth Capital upped their target price on QuickLogic from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

QUIK opened at $5.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $60.51 million, a P/E ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 2.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.55. QuickLogic has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $10.30.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. QuickLogic had a negative return on equity of 75.18% and a negative net margin of 69.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that QuickLogic will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in QuickLogic by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 643,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after buying an additional 6,561 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in QuickLogic by 91.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 13,639 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 489,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 85,015 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the period. 21.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corp. operates as a semiconductor company, which designs, markets, and supports primarily Customer Specific Standard Products and secondarily, Field Programmable Gate Arrays, sensor software algorithms, software drivers, associated design software and programming hardware. It develops and markets low power customizable semiconductor and software algorithm solutions that enable customers to differentiate their products by adding new features, extending battery life, becoming more contextually aware and improving the visual experience with their mobile, consumer and enterprise products.

