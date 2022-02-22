Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) was upgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a $130.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $155.00. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 32.87% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Quidel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average price target of $142.80.

Get Quidel alerts:

NASDAQ:QDEL opened at $97.84 on Tuesday. Quidel has a one year low of $88.37 and a one year high of $193.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.80 and a beta of -0.26.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $7.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.61 by $1.68. Quidel had a net margin of 47.20% and a return on equity of 62.24%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.95 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Quidel will post 14.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QDEL. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Quidel by 18.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Quidel by 45.1% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Quidel during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,152,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Quidel by 15.0% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quidel by 147.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 39,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,121,000 after purchasing an additional 23,821 shares during the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Quidel

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quidel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quidel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.