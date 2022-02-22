Rackspace Technology Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:RXT)

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 9,251 put options on the company. This is an increase of 961% compared to the average volume of 872 put options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RXT. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 43.6% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,773 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,917,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,831,000 after acquiring an additional 391,993 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 875,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,174,000 after buying an additional 166,601 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 542,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,637,000 after buying an additional 111,558 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Rackspace Technology alerts:

RXT traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $11.82. 16,551 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 806,885. Rackspace Technology has a 12 month low of $11.56 and a 12 month high of $26.43. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -12.15, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.99 and its 200-day moving average is $13.93.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RXT. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Rackspace Technology from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rackspace Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.