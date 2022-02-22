Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.38 EPS

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.38, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $338.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.27 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 40.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share.

Shares of Radian Group stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,967,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,061,606. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.20. Radian Group has a twelve month low of $19.17 and a twelve month high of $25.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. This is an increase from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Radian Group’s payout ratio is 27.87%.

In other news, EVP Brien Mcmahon sold 50,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total value of $1,101,908.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Radian Group by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,108 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Radian Group by 60.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,841 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 7,065 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Radian Group in the fourth quarter valued at $455,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Radian Group by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 26,480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 5,318 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Radian Group by 5.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 103,561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 5,381 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America cut shares of Radian Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $22.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Radian Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Radian Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.08.

About Radian Group

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

