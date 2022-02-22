Rai Reflex Index Trading Down 0.6% This Week (RAI)

Rai Reflex Index (CURRENCY:RAI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 22nd. Rai Reflex Index has a market cap of $82.34 million and $3.69 million worth of Rai Reflex Index was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Rai Reflex Index has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. One Rai Reflex Index coin can now be bought for $3.04 or 0.00008001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002637 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00042979 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,609.78 or 0.06877457 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37,976.85 or 1.00079104 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00046424 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003246 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00049825 BTC.

Rai Reflex Index Coin Profile

Rai Reflex Index’s genesis date was February 13th, 2021. Rai Reflex Index’s total supply is 27,120,926 coins. Rai Reflex Index’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

Rai Reflex Index Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rai Reflex Index directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rai Reflex Index should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rai Reflex Index using one of the exchanges listed above.

