Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 80.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 129,326 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $3,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in Ralph Lauren by 1.5% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,659,488 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $517,390,000 after buying an additional 66,737 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ralph Lauren by 3.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,471,507 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $496,517,000 after buying an additional 139,436 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Ralph Lauren by 3.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,023,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $238,390,000 after buying an additional 71,994 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Ralph Lauren by 11.9% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,773,162 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $196,892,000 after buying an additional 188,993 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Ralph Lauren by 16.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,141,876 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $134,524,000 after buying an additional 164,720 shares during the period. 63.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ralph Lauren stock opened at $126.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 1-year low of $102.96 and a 1-year high of $142.06. The company has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.46.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 7.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.6875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is 51.40%.

Ralph Lauren announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to purchase up to 17.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

RL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Ralph Lauren from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $142.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $141.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.07.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

