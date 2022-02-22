Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT) in a report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 2,600 ($35.36) target price on the stock.

RAT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 2,170 ($29.51) price objective on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 2,595 ($35.29) price objective on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rathbone Brothers presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,275 ($30.94).

LON RAT opened at GBX 1,742 ($23.69) on Monday. Rathbone Brothers has a 52-week low of GBX 1,522 ($20.70) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,090 ($28.42). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of £1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,907.80 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,943.73.

In other Rathbone Brothers news, insider Iain Cummings bought 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,898 ($25.81) per share, for a total transaction of £23,725 ($32,265.74).

Rathbone Brothers Company Profile

Rathbone Brothers Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom and Jersey. The company operates in two segments, Investment Management and Funds. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trust management, financial planning, unitized portfolio, managed portfolio, select portfolio, and banking and loan services, as well as trust, legal, estate, and tax advisory services.

