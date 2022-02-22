Ravencoin (RVN) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $51.10 Million

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 22nd. Ravencoin has a market cap of $555.76 million and $51.10 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ravencoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0531 or 0.00000141 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ravencoin has traded 23.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002666 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002666 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001866 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00043665 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003820 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002665 BTC.

About Ravencoin

Ravencoin is a coin. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 10,473,290,000 coins. Ravencoin’s official website is ravencoin.org . Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ravencoin is medium.com/@ravencoin . The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin is a digital peer to peer network that aims to implement a use case specific blockchain, designed to efficiently handle one specific function: the transfer of assets from one party to another. Built on a fork of the Bitcoin code, Ravencoin was launched January 3rd, 2018, and is a truly open source project (no ICO or masternodes). It focuses on building a useful technology, with a strong and growing community. Launched on January 3rd, 2018, the ninth anniversary of bitcoin’s launch, Ravencoin is an open-source project designed to enable instant payments to anyone around the world. The aim of the project is to create a blockchain optimized specifically for the transfer of assets such as tokens from one holder to another. A fork of the bitcoin code, Ravencoin features four key changes: The issuance schedule (block reward of 5,000 RVN)Block time (1 minute)Coin supply (21 Billion)Mining algorithm (KAWPOW formerly X16R and X16RV2 respectively)”

Ravencoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ravencoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

