Raymond James Reaffirms Hold Rating for Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI)

Raymond James reissued their hold rating on shares of Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) in a research report report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a C$6.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CSFB set a C$5.25 target price on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a C$560.00 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Peel Hunt dropped their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from C$9.75 to C$9.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$5.00 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yamana Gold currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$57.68.

YRI stock opened at C$6.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.31 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.29. Yamana Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$4.78 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.07, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of C$6.00 billion and a PE ratio of 35.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.44%.

In other news, Director Peter Marrone sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.22, for a total transaction of C$522,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,092,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$10,920,824.64. Also, Senior Officer Richard Campbell sold 6,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.72, for a total transaction of C$36,733.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$770,575.52. Insiders have sold 168,463 shares of company stock valued at $909,513 over the last three months.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

