Raymond James Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS)

Raymond James restated their outperform rating on shares of Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) in a report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$12.50 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CTS. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a speculative buy rating on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions to C$12.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$18.25 target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a report on Monday, November 15th. Cormark upped their target price on Converge Technology Solutions to C$12.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TD Securities initiated coverage on Converge Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a hold rating and a C$13.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$13.00.

CTS stock opened at C$10.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.89. Converge Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of C$4.58 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of C$2.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 177.89.

About Converge Technology Solutions

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

