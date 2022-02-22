Raymond James Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS)

Raymond James restated their outperform rating on shares of Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) in a report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$12.50 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CTS. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a speculative buy rating on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions to C$12.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$18.25 target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a report on Monday, November 15th. Cormark upped their target price on Converge Technology Solutions to C$12.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TD Securities initiated coverage on Converge Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a hold rating and a C$13.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$13.00.

CTS stock opened at C$10.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.89. Converge Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of C$4.58 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of C$2.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 177.89.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

