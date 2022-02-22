Raze Network Trading 38% Lower Over Last 7 Days (RAZE)

Raze Network (CURRENCY:RAZE) traded 13.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. In the last seven days, Raze Network has traded down 38% against the US dollar. One Raze Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0242 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Raze Network has a total market cap of $1.74 million and approximately $533,223.00 worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Raze Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002622 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00043150 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,630.17 or 0.06893151 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,256.96 or 1.00263896 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00046965 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003264 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.17 or 0.00050232 BTC.

Raze Network Profile

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,736,311 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network

Raze Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raze Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raze Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raze Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Raze Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raze Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.