RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $88.82 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) to report $88.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for RE/MAX’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $88.30 million and the highest is $89.59 million. RE/MAX reported sales of $72.45 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RE/MAX will report full year sales of $329.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $328.80 million to $330.12 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $366.48 million, with estimates ranging from $355.96 million to $380.77 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover RE/MAX.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $91.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.80 million. RE/MAX had a negative net margin of 5.61% and a positive return on equity of 44.19%. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RE/MAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of RE/MAX from $33.50 to $30.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMAX. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in RE/MAX by 39.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 32,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 9,169 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in RE/MAX by 36.1% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 55,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 14,715 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in RE/MAX by 7.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in RE/MAX by 105.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,708,000 after acquiring an additional 72,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in RE/MAX by 23.1% in the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 48,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 8,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMAX opened at $29.50 on Tuesday. RE/MAX has a 12 month low of $26.05 and a 12 month high of $43.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.04 and its 200-day moving average is $31.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $557.28 million, a PE ratio of -31.38 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.78.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of real estate franchise services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, Marketing Funds, and Other. The Real Estate segment is comprised of the Company’s owned and independent global franchising operations under the RE/MAX brand name and technology and data subscription for Gadberry and the First app.

