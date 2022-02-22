Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) Holdings Cut by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its holdings in Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) by 1.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 735,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Reading International were worth $3,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RDI. State Street Corp bought a new position in Reading International in the second quarter worth about $170,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reading International by 9.3% during the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,316,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,148,000 after buying an additional 197,864 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reading International by 42.4% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 8,578 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital raised its holdings in shares of Reading International by 100.7% during the third quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 418,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after buying an additional 210,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Reading International by 6.1% during the third quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,343,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,797,000 after buying an additional 77,027 shares during the last quarter. 41.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ RDI opened at $4.50 on Tuesday. Reading International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.86 and a 12 month high of $7.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.32.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reading International in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Reading International, Inc is an entertainment and real estate company, which engages in the development, ownership, and operation of multiplex cinemas and retail and commercial real estate in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through the Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate segments.

