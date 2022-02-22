RealFevr (FEVR) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $163,765.00

RealFevr (CURRENCY:FEVR) traded down 9.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 22nd. One RealFevr coin can now be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. RealFevr has a market cap of $3.38 million and $163,765.00 worth of RealFevr was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, RealFevr has traded down 35.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002655 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00043645 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,610.10 or 0.06926895 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37,800.47 or 1.00318066 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00047083 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003263 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00050177 BTC.

RealFevr Profile

RealFevr’s total supply is 16,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,630,328,172 coins. RealFevr’s official Twitter account is @realfevr

Buying and Selling RealFevr

