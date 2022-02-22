Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $398.08 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) to announce $398.08 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Red Rock Resorts’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $380.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $413.44 million. Red Rock Resorts reported sales of $352.62 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will report full-year sales of $1.62 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.65 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.72 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Red Rock Resorts.

Get Red Rock Resorts alerts:

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $422.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.04 million. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 45.72% and a net margin of 7.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RRR shares. Bank of America lowered Red Rock Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Macquarie cut Red Rock Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 7,979,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,727,000 after acquiring an additional 332,031 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,027,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,575,000 after acquiring an additional 107,821 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,194,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,718,000 after acquiring an additional 382,398 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,270,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,890,000 after acquiring an additional 112,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 1.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,120,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,601,000 after purchasing an additional 15,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Red Rock Resorts stock traded down $1.04 on Thursday, reaching $49.46. 449,279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 733,745. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.22 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.69. Red Rock Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $27.94 and a fifty-two week high of $58.74.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Red Rock Resorts (RRR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.