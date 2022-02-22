Redfin Co. Expected to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of ($0.41) Per Share (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Redfin in a report released on Friday, February 18th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $643.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.20 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 4.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.39%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on RDFN. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Redfin from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Redfin in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Redfin from $88.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday. Stephens cut shares of Redfin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.23.

NASDAQ RDFN opened at $22.86 on Monday. Redfin has a one year low of $20.44 and a one year high of $98.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -30.48 and a beta of 1.73.

In other Redfin news, insider Scott Nagel sold 12,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total value of $489,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Anthony Ray Kappus sold 896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total value of $36,825.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,064 shares of company stock valued at $3,488,084 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDFN. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Redfin by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,848,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,269,000 after buying an additional 2,444,167 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Redfin by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,232,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960,917 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Redfin by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,472,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,726 shares during the period. Contour Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Redfin by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 2,152,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,624,000 after acquiring an additional 481,277 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Redfin by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,388,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,155,000 after acquiring an additional 282,111 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

