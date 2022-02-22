Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Boosts Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 6.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,196 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 761.5% during the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $477,158.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.17, for a total value of $4,403,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,059 shares of company stock worth $39,880,319 in the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CRM opened at $196.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $193.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $195.79 and a one year high of $311.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $260.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on salesforce.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on salesforce.com from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. TheStreet lowered salesforce.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.50.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

