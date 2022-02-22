Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $988,000 Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,031 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 100,913 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $48,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 9.5% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 60,272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,070,000 after buying an additional 5,226 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,946,000. Holderness Investments Co. boosted its position in Broadcom by 8.8% in the third quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,730 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 1.8% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 24,457 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,860,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total value of $1,296,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 81 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $612.61 per share, with a total value of $49,621.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $565.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $600.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $585.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $560.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $572.00 to $723.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Stating that despite Broadcom reporting “generally in-line numbers” for the quarter, there is “a lot to like in the print.” The positives include the company continuing to “expand its leading operating margin to impressive levels” and its “solid raise” to next quarter’s revenue outlook, said Moore, who adds that management committed to a dividend raise of approximately 14% and announced a new, $10B share repurchase plan in the absence of large M&A. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $658.65.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $579.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $419.14 and a 12 month high of $677.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.46 billion, a PE ratio of 38.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $608.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $550.33.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.36 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 46.31%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.33%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

