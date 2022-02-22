Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Takes Position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 8,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OSK. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 373.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 301.1% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the third quarter worth about $52,000. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OSK shares. Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 target price on Oshkosh in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. DA Davidson began coverage on Oshkosh in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Oshkosh from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Oshkosh from $127.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.50.
Shares of NYSE OSK opened at $111.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.47. Oshkosh Co. has a 1-year low of $95.79 and a 1-year high of $137.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.86.
Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.08%.
Oshkosh Profile
Oshkosh Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.
