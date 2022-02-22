Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Position in Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 561,663 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Alpha Pro Tech were worth $3,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Pro Tech during the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Pro Tech during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Alpha Pro Tech by 309.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 10,463 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Pro Tech during the third quarter valued at about $329,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Pro Tech during the third quarter valued at about $204,000. 19.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APT opened at $4.13 on Tuesday. Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $4.13 and a twelve month high of $16.06. The stock has a market cap of $54.65 million, a PE ratio of 4.21 and a beta of -1.31.

Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. is engaged in the business of protecting people, products and environment. It develops, manufactures and markets disposable and limited use protective apparel products for the industries, clean room, medical and dental markets. The company operates through the followings segments: Disposable Protective Apparel segment and Building Supply segment.

