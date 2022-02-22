Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $142.30 Million

Analysts expect that Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) will announce sales of $142.30 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Renasant’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $140.20 million to $143.40 million. Renasant reported sales of $190.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Renasant will report full-year sales of $593.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $585.20 million to $601.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $636.08 million, with estimates ranging from $628.90 million to $652.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Renasant.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $159.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.73 million. Renasant had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Renasant during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Renasant during the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Renasant during the second quarter valued at about $112,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Renasant during the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Renasant during the fourth quarter valued at about $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

RNST opened at $36.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.17. Renasant has a 1 year low of $32.06 and a 1 year high of $46.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.30%.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

